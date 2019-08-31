Portrait of beloved Aberdeen librarian returned – 30 years overdue

A portrait of a much-loved librarian has returned to Aberdeen more than 30 years after his death.

The painting of Marcus Kelly Milne, who served as city librarian for three decades, had been auctioned off and his relatives thought they would never see it again.

However, 20 years later they spotted a picture on social media showing the 1950s painting hanging in a Blairgowrie kilt shop.

After buying the portrait back, the family had it restored by staff at Aberdeen Art Gallery – a process which took more than six months.

They have now gifted it to the Central Library, where Marcus worked.

The painting will hang in a room used to train librarians.

His granddaughter Amanda Caldwell, 49, said: “We auctioned it off reluctantly because we had nowhere to put it.

“Years later we saw a photo on Facebook of the portrait in a kilt shop in Blairgowrie.

“We thought we had lost the painting forever but then it turned up completely randomly. I think it was meant to be.

“It was nice to know it was still being appreciated by someone because we honestly thought it would have ended up in a skip.

“I think bringing it back to the library would be what my grandfather would have wanted.

“He was always very proud of his role.”

She added: “He was a very happy, cheery guy. He was friends with everyone and he always had a Pan Drop in his pocket for his grandchildren.

“My gran, Ethel, was very proud of him, and she would be absolutely delighted that he is back in the library after all this time.”

Amanda’s sister Nicky, 46, said: “A lot of older people still remember our grandfather.

“We are very grateful to the library for taking the painting back and to the art gallery for restoring it.

“It’s a lovely moment for the family to be able to see it hanging there in the place where he used to work.”

Marcus was the city librarian from 1938-68 – but took time out to serve in the RAF during the Second World War.

He also helped set up the children’s library and mobile library services.

Central service librarian Ewan Scott, 43, said: “I think it’s really nice to have the portrait back in the library.

“The restoration took a bit of work and it is looking fantastic.

“It is an important part of the library’s history.

“It will be hanging here for the foreseeable future and he will look over the training of future librarians.”

The library’s events and programme officer Dallas King, 39, added: “Marcus was responsible for a lot of innovations while he was here.

“The children’s library and the mobile library were both introduced around that time.

“It’s amazing to finally have the painting back in the library.”