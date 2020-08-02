Portable bike track to be set up in north-east town

A portable bike track will be set up at Huntly Nordic and Outdoor Centre this week.

There will be eight 20-minute sessions throughout the day on Wednesday from 10am, with up to 10 children able to take part in each.

The track features cambered corners, narrows, drop offs, limbo, see saw and log rolls.

Attendance must be booked and paid for in advance, and participants have to bring their own bike and helmet, which will be safety checked by the qualified event team on hand.

Each 20-minute session on the bike track costs £4, including the bike safety check.

Protocols will be in place to ensure the health of participants and staff and the safe running of the activity.

There will be no access to indoor changing, refreshment or toilet facilities but public toilets are available in Huntly.

More information will be sent by email when a booking is confirmed.

For information and to book visit https://bit.ly/30dFcvu