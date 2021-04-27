Porsche-driving offshore boss failed to provide breath samples

An oil and gas firm boss has been banned from the road after failing to provide two breath samples to cops who suspected him of drink-driving.

Donald Bannerman was spotted “failing to display line discipline” in his Porsche by officers, who had been contacted about the manner of his driving on the A90 in Ellon on September 12.

The 58-year-old, who is the managing director of a small firm supplying pipes and fittings to the offshore industry, was then stopped by police and failed to give the two required samples of breath for analysis.