Popular Stonehaven chip shop closed while owner awaits Covid test

The Bay Fish and Chips is closed while owner awaits results from a Covid test.
Owner, Calum Richardson, decided to take a Covid test after becoming unwell. While he awaits the results he has decided to close the award-winning chip shop to keep his customers safe.
Taking to Instagram Mr Richardson explained: “I do not want to put anyone at risk until my results are in. Better to be safe than sorry.”
All of the orders placed for today will be refunded.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe