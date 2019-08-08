Popular steam train Tornado en route to Aberdeen

A popular steam engine is due to arrive in Aberdeen today.

The 60163 Tornado, more affectionately known as The Aberdonian, is due to roll into the Granite City this afternoon.

It’s expected at Ferryhill at approximately 2.15pm.

@60163_Tornado next visit to Aberdeen on Thursday 8th Aug. Expected at #Ferryhill at approx 1415. for water, coal and turning. Site open to public from 1300. Access via footpath in Duthie Park.

@60163_Tornado next visit to Aberdeen on Thursday 8th Aug. Expected at #Ferryhill at approx 1415. for water, coal and turning. Site open to public from 1300. Access via footpath in Duthie Park.

It is the third time the locomotive has come to the city with its next visit scheduled on September 7.

Trainspotters are only able to view steam locomotives in Aberdeen due to the work from volunteers from the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust (FRHT).

Members of the group helped restore the turntable last year after spending two years working on the project which required £86,000 of funding.

Before the refurbishment at Ferryhill, trains had only been able to travel as far north as Edinburgh, with nowhere available nearer Aberdeen for them to turn around and head back south again.