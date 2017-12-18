Scottish comedian Limmy returns to Aberdeen with new show

One of Scotland’s top comedians is set to bring his live act to Aberdeen next year.

Glasgow-based comic Limmy will return to the Granite City with his Limmy’s Vines tour at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

A winner of two British Academy Scotland Awards, Limmy will be performing in Aberdeen on May 14 and May 15.

The show will include a screening of his popular vines – short six-second videos clips which were popular online before they were scrapped by their owner, Twitter.

Fans will also have the chance to take part in a Q&A with the comedian.

A spokeswoman for the venue said: “Aberdeen Arts Centre are thrilled to welcome one of Scotland’s most ground-breaking comedians to Aberdeen.”

Ticket for Limmy’s Vines are on sale now – http://bit.ly/2BrNWQh