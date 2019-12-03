Popular north-east schools are expected to exceed capacity in near future

A new council report has revealed four Aberdeenshire schools are expected to exceed their capacity within the next five years.

Councillors at the Garioch area committee will discuss the report today.

Echt Primary School, Inverurie Academy, Kemnay Academy and Premnay Primary are forecast to have a school roll in excess of their current capacity by 2024, according to the education and children’s services committee.

Kemnay Academy’s 700-pupil capacity is expected to rise to 1,037 in the next few years.

Echt School, which has a capacity of 50 pupils, is forecast to have a roll of 59 in 2024 due to two larger groups of P1 pupils expected in 2021 and 2023.

Inverurie Academy is expected to have an increased capacity of 1,600 when the new community campus opens in 2020, up from its current 1,100 limit.

Meanwhile, Premnay Primary will make room for a bigger capacity of 67 if an extension to the school, which currently has 50 pupils, goes ahead in August next year.

The report said: “The steps that are taken to address the capacity pressures will depend on the number of pupils and the length of time the school roll is likely to exceed capacity.

“The 2019-based school roll forecasts will be discussed at each area committee between November 2019 and January 2020.”

A report will be taken to the education and children’s services (E&CS) committee on January 30 which will combine the information presented to each area committee.