Popular running festival returns to north-east castle

A popular north-east running festival will return later on this year.

The PIM Running Festival at Crathes Castle takes place on Saturday September 19 and offers races for all the family.

Martin Worth, director of PIM, said: “The PIM Running Festival is a chance to compete in a race in the beautiful grounds of Crathes Castle.

“It also offers an opportunity for a family day out. The range of races on offer, combined with a family-friendly play area on the castle lawn, means the PIM Running Festival appeals to children, novice runners and race veterans alike.”

There are three separate races taking place – a children’s one, a 5km cross-country race and a half-marathon.

Registration is now open for entrants, who can get a reduced price if they apply before the end of the month.

Go to active.com and the Aberdeen and Grampian section of the website to enter.