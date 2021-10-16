Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Rotary Club of Peterhead host annual vintage ploughing competition

By Lauren Taylor
16/10/2021, 6:20 pm Updated: 16/10/2021, 6:24 pm
Peterhead Rotary Club held their annual ploughing competition at Longside.

Dozens of ploughing enthusiasts took part in the popular competition at a north-east farm.

The Peterhead Rotary Club held their annual Vintage Ploughing Match today, Saturday October 16, at Auchlea Farm.

This was the club’s first social event in 18 months after the pandemic forced them to cancel the match last year.

Around 40 ploughmen turned up to take part in the club’s first event in 18 months. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Every year they would organise the charity match with the Banff and Buchan Vintage Tractor Club as well as the town’s Harvest Home Concert.

The club decided not to host the concert again this year due to the level of Covid restrictions still in place.

Rotarian Phyllis Mundie explained: “Normally the two events together raise about £5,000 and that was always shared between the Rotary Club and Banff and Buchan Vintage Tractor Club.

“Because we’re not doing the concert this year the money will all go to local good causes.”

Judges inspecting a competitors work. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Throughout the day, dozens of ploughing enthusiasts took to the fields with their pre-1971 tractors and machinery.

They were all judged on different classes of ploughing and how straight their rows are and how evenly the sods are turned.

A nostalgic and laid-back event

Jim Elliott with his plough and two horses Tom amd Pat. Picture by Kath Flannery.

World champion Jim Elliot gave spectators a demonstration of horse ploughing using two Clydesdale horses.

An old vintage threshing mill was also in operation in the afternoon, which Mrs Mundie explained is something children would “never see nowadays.”

George Allan and Michael Cumming setting up the traditional threshing mill. Picture by Kath Flannery.

She added: “It’s a wee bit of nostalgia and a nice laid-back event, where everyone has time for a wee chat and a blether.”