Rotary Club of Peterhead host annual vintage ploughing competition

Dozens of ploughing enthusiasts took part in the popular competition at a north-east farm.

The Peterhead Rotary Club held their annual Vintage Ploughing Match today, Saturday October 16, at Auchlea Farm.

This was the club’s first social event in 18 months after the pandemic forced them to cancel the match last year.

Every year they would organise the charity match with the Banff and Buchan Vintage Tractor Club as well as the town’s Harvest Home Concert.

The club decided not to host the concert again this year due to the level of Covid restrictions still in place.

Rotarian Phyllis Mundie explained: “Normally the two events together raise about £5,000 and that was always shared between the Rotary Club and Banff and Buchan Vintage Tractor Club.

“Because we’re not doing the concert this year the money will all go to local good causes.”

Throughout the day, dozens of ploughing enthusiasts took to the fields with their pre-1971 tractors and machinery.

They were all judged on different classes of ploughing and how straight their rows are and how evenly the sods are turned.

A nostalgic and laid-back event

World champion Jim Elliot gave spectators a demonstration of horse ploughing using two Clydesdale horses.

An old vintage threshing mill was also in operation in the afternoon, which Mrs Mundie explained is something children would “never see nowadays.”

She added: “It’s a wee bit of nostalgia and a nice laid-back event, where everyone has time for a wee chat and a blether.”