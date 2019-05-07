Popular north-east stately home to host mental health events

A north-east stately home is to organise events aiming to improve mental health for visitors.

Haddo House and Country Park will be home to a variety of activities and events throughout May.

A series of talks, walks and workshops will be organised by partners Gillian Watt of And Breathe123, Agnes Bruce of Wellbeing with Agnes and various mental health charities.

Suzanna Atkinson, Haddo visitor services officer, said: “We are so pleased to play our part in bringing better mental health and wellbeing to our visitors.

“Many of us are affected by stress, have super busy lives, live with depression, sensory deficits and countless other conditions that can be relieved by spending time outdoors in guided sessions.

“We are working with Gillian and Agnes to introduce wellbeing at Haddo, which will initially kick off during Mental Health Awareness Week but we hope will become a regular addition to the many activities at Haddo.

“The events and activities throughout May include a mindfulness walk for mums, several meditation and mindfulness workshops, and how learning to be present in the outdoors can drastically help how our brains process the world around us.

“There is something for everyone and there is a small fund available for people who can’t afford to pay the full cost of the activities.”

To donate to allow as many people as possible to attend the events and activities, search Haddo at Just Giving.com.

To find out more, go to the Haddo House Facebook page or email Suzanna on vsohaddo@gmail.com.