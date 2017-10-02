Popular North-east shop and tearoom to close at the end of the month

A North-east shop and tearoom is set to close its doors at the end of the month.

Mitchells The Dairy Shop and Tearoom in Inverurie today said its closure was “down to the challenging trading environment in the area over the recent years, coupled with changing consumer shopping habits and rising overheads”.

Owners Pat, Judy and Keith said they would like to thank their customers, suppliers and staff for their support and custom over the many years Mitchells The Dairy Shop and Tearoom has been trading.