Popular north-east running event cancelled due to Covid-19

A popular Deeside running event has been cancelled, organisers confirmed today.

The PIM Running Festival at Crathes Castle, planned for Saturday September 19 2020, will not go ahead due to Covid-19.

Martin Worth, director of PIM, said: “We are very sorry that we have had to take this decision, but we feel this is the safest course of action for everyone.

“We’re very hopeful that we will be back, bigger and better in 2021. With all that extra time to train, there’s an even better chance of getting that all-important personal best.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

National Trust for Scotland operations manager, James Henderson, said: “We had great plans for 2020, but global events have overtaken us.

“We look forward to next year, and remember, our beautiful grounds are open all year round for the most scenic training routes around.”

Entry fees will be refunded automatically.