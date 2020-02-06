Popular north-east restaurant up for sale

The owners of a popular north-east restaurant have announced plans to sell after 24 years in business.

The Cock and Bull in Balmedie announced on Facebook last night that the owners were planing to retire.

The statement said: “This decision was not taken lightly but after 24 years and a recent health scare we thought it was maybe time to plan for taking a step back from what is a very fast-paced hospitality industry.

“That being said, we are in absolutely no rush to sell and will only do so should the right buyer come along who will want to maintain the integrity of what we have built as an independent family-run business serving good food in a friendly, welcoming and cosy place to relax.”

“We also want to ensure that any prospective buyer will look after our great team of staff so we are prepared to wait until the perfect people come along to put as much love and care into this inn as we have.”

The property is now listed online for sale.