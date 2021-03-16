Popular north-east race finds new course online with virtual run

Organisers of Inverurie’s Run Garioch have decided to go virtual as lockdown measures prevent this year’s event going ahead.

With coronavirus restrictions on mass gatherings still in place and rather than postpone the event for a third time, race committee members have decided to transform Run Garioch into an online community-focused event.

Virtual Run Garioch will now take place from midnight on Friday, May 7 and continue until 11.59pm