Popular north east pub closes after staff test positive for Covid

A popular north east pub has closed after staff tested positive for Covid-19.

More than one member of staff at Trouper’s Bar in Stonehaven is understood to have returned a positive diagnosis.

The Barclay Street establishment has announced the closure on social media.

A statement on Facebook, which makes reference to just one member of staff, reads: “Just to make everyone aware that one of our staff members has tested positive for covid.

“The staff member in question has come back with a POSITIVE result from their PCR test.

“The staff member was on duty last night with no symptoms showing until the last half hour of their shift.

“With this we have made the decision to close, with all staff members isolating for 10 days. We encourage everyone who has been in with us to get tested to be on the safe side.

“The staff who tested positive for Covid visited the bar on Friday, however, staff were only informed of their diagnosis today.”

Trouper’s Bar proprietor Simon Cruickshank also owns Stonehaven’s Ship Inn.

A staff member at the Ship Inn tonight said “more than one” member of staff was known to have tested positive for Covid, adding “they seem to be doing fine”.

Highest case rate

The closure of the pub comes as positive Covid-19 cases in Scotland reach their highest level for the second day in a row, almost topping 3,000.

In the past 24 hours, 2,999 people in Scotland have tested positive.

Today’s Scottish Government data also show 200 new positive cases of the virus were reported in the NHS Grampian area in the last 24 hours, up by 25 from yesterday.

Seven patients with Covid are being treated in NHS Grampian hospitals today, however none of those patients were in intensive care.