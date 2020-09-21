Popular north-east ploughing competition and concert cancelled due to the coronavirus

A popular north-east ploughing competition and concert have been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The Peterhead Rotary Club’s annual B&B Vintage Tractor Club charity ploughing match will not be held this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In addition, the town’s Harvest Home Concert will also not go ahead in October.

Rotarian Phyllis Mundie revealed that the group were very disappointed at being unable to hold the fundraising events this year.

She said: “We are very disappointed but the wellbeing of all participants and spectators is paramount and we hope to host these very popular fundraisers again in 2021.”

Meanwhile a number of other ploughing matches scheduled to take place over the coming months have all been cancelled across the north-east.

The Grampian Supermatch annual competitions at Boyndie, Crimond, Moray, Macduff, Fordyce, Lower Deeside and Newmachar have all been called-off.

Organising secretary Alison Ironside said it had been a “very hard decision” to cancel all the ploughing matches.

“The priority was for everyone to stay safe during these terrible times,” she said.

A Moray Ploughing Society spokesman added: “The committee has decided, due to coronavirus risks and restrictions, to cancel the 2020 Moray Ploughing Match.

“There are no plans, at this stage, to reschedule the 2020 match.

“We would like to wish all ploughmen well and look forward to seeing them all in 2021.”