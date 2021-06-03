Popular north-east playbarn to reopen for business following year-long closure

Preparations are underway at a popular north-east playbarn as they get set to reopen for business following a year-long closure.

Hoodles at Oldmeldrum will welcome its first stream of customers through the doors this weekend as restrictions across the region ease.

Aberdeenshire families will be able to access soft play services at the Inverurie centre for the first time on Saturday alongside the onsite coffee shop, which reopened to trade earlier this week.

The move follows an announcement by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will drop down to Level 1 of coronavirus restrictions from midnight on Friday following a drop in Covid infection rates.

A year in the making

The centre was one of thousands of businesses forced to cease trading last year, due to Covid-19.

This week marks the first time soft play centres have been able to reopen to trade since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year.

Manager Christine Jamieson said she looked forward to putting a smile back on the faces of local children.

She said: “We cannot wait to see wee ones back socialising with their friends. Our job is to let parents/carers relax knowing their kids are exercising, playing and, most importantly, having incredible fun.

“No matter the weather, our three spacious play areas allow children to be creative and energetic in a safe, enclosed friendly environment.

“I know for a fact our amazing in-house catering team are buzzing to serve our delicious home-made cakes, breakfasts, brunches, lunches and snacks.”

Hoodles offers a range of services from soft-play, to go-karts, and large trampolines as well as indoor and outdoor play areas.