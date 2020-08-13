Popular north-east parlour shuts after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

A north-east ice cream parlour has shut its doors after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Aunt Bettys in Stonehaven today told customers it was closed until track and trace officials provide guidance.

Its true 😢Aunty bettys will be closed until full guidance is given by nhs track and trace, environmental health and… Posted by Aunty Bettys on Thursday, 13 August 2020

A statement on its social media said: “Customers are not required to fill in track and trace. Only our staff as you are only in for less than fifteen minutes.

“All our staff wear masks and are generally two-metre distanced.

“This only happened this morning. We haven’t been contacted directly from track and trace, but chose to be proactive and close our shop immediately on hearing from our colleague.

“Thank you to all of our customers for your support.

“And we hope to see you back when it’s safe to do so.”