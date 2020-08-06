Popular north-east ice cream shop to remain open after customer tests positive for Covid-19

A popular ice cream parlour in Aberdeenshire has been told the safety measures they have in place “go above and beyond what is required” after being told a customer has tested positive for coronavirus.

Auny Bettys, in Stonehaven, said they were contacted by environmental health officials to say a customer who tested positive visited at some point in the last week.

In a statement on social media, they said they would remain open, praising staff and customers for helping to create a pleasant safe system.

Bosses also called on people from Aberdeen not to visit the parlour, and any customers with symptoms, or who feel away should also stay away.

They added: “We have always endeavoured complete transparency and hope that you understand.”

Customers have praised the shop, with one saying they felt “more than covered” by the safety measures, and another adding it is “well managed” and they “felt entirely safe”.