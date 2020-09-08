Popular north-east festival to return in first weekend of October

A popular north-east festival will return for its third year in the first weekend of October.

Across the Grain, which celebrates Doric and the traditional music of the region, will take place predominantly online on October 3 and 4.

There will also be some outdoor events operating within social distancing guidelines.

The festival will boast a mix of free activities, performances, film and workshops for all ages.

Short Aberdeenshire-based films produced around the theme of “Poetry of the Landscape” have been commissioned and created especially for this year’s festival.

There will also be music and singing workshops, opportunities to hear from authors and specialist speakers, a range of challenges for the family at Aberdeenshire Farming Museum and campfire walks at Aden Country Park and Bennachie.

The weekend will also see the premiere of a winning musical composition, “Gaither”, by Aberdeenshire-based James Lindsay, inspired by Forvie National Nature Reserve.

Led by Scottish Natural Heritage in association with Feis Rois, the new score is complemented by a short film shot on location.

There will also be an opportunity to put your name down for a pennywhistle workshop and Live Life Aberdeenshire will post one out for you to play on.

And participants have the option to take themselves on a sound map walk across northern Aberdeenshire, hunker down and join in with online singing workshops, or do a few locally themed jigsaws.

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee, Anne Stirling, said: “I am delighted to see the Across the Grain festival once again providing an opportunity to explore and celebrate the wealth of traditional and contemporary culture throughout Aberdeenshire.

“Though people can’t come together in celebration as they would have previously, I hope people take the chance to celebrate and enjoy the richness of our local heritage.”

Committee vice chairwoman, Doreen Mair, said: “We may be in lockdown but it’s great to see that we can still come together around a shared love of our Doric culture and language, and our north east’s musical roots.”

For for further programme detail and information on how to take part, visit the Live Life Aberdeenshire website at http://bit.ly/AtG2020

You can also follow Live Life Aberdeenshire on Facebook or Twitter for the latest updates.

The festival is a partnership jointly funded by Live Life Aberdeenshire and Creative Scotland.