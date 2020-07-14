Popular north-east farmer’s market returns this weekend

A popular north-east farmers market will return this weekend.

Chapelton is welcoming the return of the monthly event, which has been postponed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it will now take place on Sunday, offering locals a chance to purchase some produce from across the north-east.

The market will have new procedures to help with physical distancing and increased hygiene measures are now in place.

This includes a one way system and contactless card payment being available at most stalls.

The event will be hosted in Chapelton’s Burgess Park and will boast a range of produce and items from local suppliers including All About Lemons, Cocoa Ooze, Cove Honey Bees, Granite City Fish and The Bread Guy.

Hot food will also be available to take away from Bannerman Butcher and Haydn’s Wood Fired Pizza.

Speaking of the event, The Duchess of Fife, Director of Elsick Development Company which is leading the build of Chapelton, commented: “The recent months have been extremely difficult for everyone but as lockdown restrictions continue to ease we are very excited to welcome back our regular farmers’ market.

“This is a chance for people to get outdoors, safely browse a range of stalls and purchase some great produce and items from some of the North East’s finest suppliers and producers.

“We look forward to seeing Chapelton’s residents as well as visitors come along to the event and make the most of the day.”

The farmer’s market will be open from 11am until 2.30pm in Burgess Park, which is a new location for the event having previously being held in Hume Square.

For more information about Chapelton and its events calendar, visit chapeltonnewtown.co.uk