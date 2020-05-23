Popular north-east farm opens up kitchen to deliver baked goods

A popular farm, known for its Highland cows, has opened up its kitchens to deliver sweet treats across the north-east.

Aikenshill Farm, situated six miles north of Aberdeen, is home to a fold of Scottish cattle, a bed and breakfast, and most recently, Aikenshill Scullery.

The farm, owned by James Duthie and his family, started the new food venture amid the coronavirus lockdown.

His daughters Sara and Jess created an Instagram to show off their baking and after receiving encouragement from the public, decided to sell their goods

Sara said: “It’s kind of all come about because me and my sister we really enjoy cooking and baking and we made a wee Instagram page when we started just to share what we made from home.

“We didn’t think anything of it, we’ll just make it and once the coronavirus (lockdown) finishes it’ll just kind of die away.

“But we do lots of baking for the guys who come and work on the farm and the staff and they were posting it and a lot of people were posting it and we were getting private messages saying ‘Hey girls, wondering if you’re interested in selling this.’”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The encouragement led the family to give selling their treats a go.

Sara said: “Our kitchen is certified for cooking food for the public in things, because the house gets used as a bed and breakfast. I’ve got all my food health and hygiene certificates, so does my mum and my sister because they’re been to cookery school and we thought ‘och we’ll give it a try’.

“We’ll see how it goes the first week and we’ll take it from there. And now we’re on week four and we’re up to fifty orders now, for this coming week, so it has expanded rather quickly but it’s a great thing to have.

“We’re doing a delivery service just now. We go to people’s houses, we leave it on their doorstep and send them a Facebook message to say the delivery has arrived and there is no contact between us and them. I think going on from this, maybe we should start doing farmers’ markets with it.”

With the success of their business the young baker is happy to be bringing a little bit of joy into the lives of those in lockdown.

She said: “During this time it’s been really nice to get a message from them. It brings a smile to my face that a little biscuit can cheer you up during this time, and we always put a wee note, just to say enjoy, or we’ll write a note from their friend to them and it has really just all of a sudden taken off out of nowhere.

“I’ll be honest we didn’t expect it to go this way, but then again as a new business you don’t really know what way it’s going to go – if it’s going to work, if it’s not going to work.

“We deliver two days a week, on a Wednesday and a Thursday, and on a Wednesday we do Aberdeen and west and then on a Thursday we do north. The amount of orders we’ve had from Aberdeen has been unbelievable. It’s great the amount of reviews we’ve been getting on Facebook and word-of-mouth.”

Order from Aikenshill Scullery on Facebook here.