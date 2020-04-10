Popular north-east cycling event cancelled due to coronavirus

An annual north-east cycling event has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Ride the North was due to take place on August 28 and and August 29 2020.

But it was announced today that the two-day cycling event would be cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, organiser Neil Innes said: “A fundamental part of the event over the years has not just been the weekend in August, but also all the training rides with friends and colleagues that it inspires all through spring and summer.

“I appreciate we can still cycle within the Government guidelines, but I do not wish to be in a position of encouraging more people to do more miles outdoors on the bike.

“Furthermore, I would like to acknowledge that the biggest employer of RtN participants (by some margin) year after year is NHS Grampian.

“Many of these NHS workers are on the front line at the moment and over weeks to come. I won’t run an event until they are ready to come with us.

“I have made the decision to refund the fees that have been paid, so that does mean that Ride the North 2020 has been cancelled.

“I am so very sorry to say that and I hope that it is a decision you will understand.

He added: “I don’t yet know the full future implications for Ride the North.

“The event started as a passion and has become part of my livelihood. I will give it my best to come back with a plan for a bigger and better RtN in 2021.

“In my mind it has always been a celebration of community spirit as much as cycling, so I will endeavour to look at how that can be amplified as a legacy of these challenging times.”

