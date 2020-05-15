Popular north-east beer festival cancelled due to the coronavirus

A popular north-east beer festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven was meant to take place from June 20 until June 22.

But today organisers have announced that it will no longer go ahead due to the ongoing pandemic.

Organiser Robert Lindsay said: “We had held off from making this decision for as long as possible given the huge effort already put into preparing this year’s event and we had sincerely hoped to offer some good news in these dark days.

“However, given the ongoing drive to protect our NHS and save lives, it is clear the beer festival cannot take place as planned from June 20 to 22.

“This is clearly disappointing and a decision that we have not been taken lightly but it is now outside our control. We know the Happening and it’s Sportive is a highlight of the year for so many people, not least ourselves.”

The organisers will look at bringing the festival back on a new date but due to the uncertainty around the virus, they do not know when this will be.

Full refunds will be available to those who have bought tickets, although customers have been urged to consider gifting their ticket prices to a charitable cause instead.

More details about this can be found on the Midsummer Beer Happening web page.

In a further statement online organisers added: “We know this is a hard time for many people, but it is particularly hard for the causes we want to help.

“For many of them, their revenue stream has dried up completely.

“If the Happening can help, in even a small way, we think that would keep the spirit of this extraordinary event alive even in these challenging days.

“So, thank you for your understanding, thank you for your support in past years, thank you for your support this year.

“We look forward to the days when we can again welcome you to the Midsummer Beer Happening and celebrate happier days to come.”