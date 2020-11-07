Popular New Year Nippy Dip joins list of events cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

A popular event which regularly attracts hundreds of people who brave the north-east’s chilly waters has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

Stonehaven’s annual New Year Nippy Dip is a traditional event held in the Mearns town on January 1.

People come from all over to take part to get mark the start of their year with by splashing around in the harbour’s icy water.

But with the ongoing pandemic, the organisers have decided it cannot go ahead.

The Scottish Government’s current coronavirus rules mean a maximum of six people from two households can meet outdoors.

Raymond Christie, one of the Nippy Dip organisers, confirmed it will not go ahead on the first day of 2021 but they hope to return the year after.

He said: “The Nippy Dip is very popular with participants and their family and friends coming from all over the country to take part.

“The Covid 19 regulations from the Scottish Government are clear that an event like the Nippy Dip would spread the infection so we agreed to cancel the event

“Hopefully it will go ahead on Jan 1 2022.”

It is not the only new year event in Stonehaven which has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis after the town’s famous fireball festival was pulled.

Organisers said in October that discussions established that social distancing would not be possible, despite best efforts.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: “Thousands of people have enjoyed a bracing dip in the North Sea at Stonehaven harbour over the years.

“It’s precisely that popularity that means it’s best to pause things for a year.

“There will be lots of opportunity to give generously to the RNLI and town partnership in future. And I’m sure this event and many others will return in style, come 2022.”

Stonehaven and Lower Deeside councillor Sarah Dickinson said: “The cancellation of community events this year including the Nippy Dip has been hugely disappointing but each time has been necessary and the right decision to take given the ongoing risks to public health from Covid-19 and the related guidance.

“The Nippy Dip, like other events, normally brings visitors to the town and the community together as funds are raised for important local causes.

“The community misses out both on the fun that is had and the benefits from the funds raised. However, these events will return when it is safe to do so and I will very much look forward to that when the time comes.”