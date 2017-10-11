Popular Aberdeen music venue receives £20,000 for redevelopment plans

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Aberdeen’s Music Hall has received a £20,000 boost towards its ongoing redevelopment.

Commercial property developer Knight Property Group has donated the money to Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) to support the work.

Jane Spiers, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, said: “Our charitable aims are about making a difference to individuals, communities and the city through arts and cultural activity.

“We believe that participating in the arts can improve life chances, unlock creative potential and broaden horizons.

“We are particularly excited about the new creative learning and performance studios in the Music Hall which mean we can provide more arts activities and projects for children, young people and families.”

The £7.9 million development for Aberdeen Performing Arts involves digging under the auditorium to create extra space, without disturbing supporting columns in the historic building.

The plans involve an upgraded auditorium, a new creative learning studio, 100-seat performance space and a new cafe and bar.

A new box office forms part of the proposals as well as a conference and meeting space. The artist accommodation will also be upgraded.

The renovation project is being spearheaded by APA, the charitable trust which runs the Music Hall, His Majesty’s Theatre and The Lemon Tree, and is due to be completed by next summer.

James Barrack, managing director of Knight Property Group, pictured with Jane, said: “Aberdeen is a vibrant city and it’s important for individuals to have a creative outlook.

“The Music Hall is a fantastic building located in the middle of Aberdeen’s main thorough-fare.

“The redevel-opment of such a building will not only add to Aberdeen City’s regeneration project but continue to benefit the public through encouraging those to be part of the creative arts or through increasing community parti-cipation.

“Aberdeen has some fantastic buildings throughout the city and the Music Hall is a vital part our cultural heritage.”