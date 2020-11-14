Popular minister writes emotional letter to congregation

A popular Aberdeen minister has written an emotional letter to his congregation after returning to Germany.

Rev Markus Auffermann, the minister at Woodside Parish Church, has served the community for 14 years – but earlier this year announced plans to step down for family reasons.

He officially left his role to return to his home country last month – but has now written a letter to the community in Woodside.

He said: “It has been a great honour, privilege and pleasure to serve the parish and community of Woodside for the past 14 years.

“I have made many friends in Woodside, particularly among the great people of shmuFM, Woodside Primary School, Woodside Fountain Centre, Printfield Community Project, Fountain Grange, all the pubs in Woodside and many more.

“We all have tried our very best to improve and help our beloved community and its residents through all these years.

“My heart has and always will be with the needly, lonely, elderly and vulnerable in Woodside and I hope and pray that all of you will continue to look after them and each other in the years to come.”

Rev Auffermann was a popular character in Woodside for more than a decade, and won acclaim for his “pub ministry” sessions.

Previously he told the Evening Express: “I noticed that the pubs were usually full on Sunday mornings, before Covid-19, and my church wasn’t.

“I went regularly to the pubs and talked to the people there and befriended a good number of them.

“Some people were disengaged with the church but others were keen to learn about God and the Bible but were hesitant for different reasons to come to the church.

“So I did my best to go to them where they feel comfortable. I really wanted to be an approachable minister but also a friend to everyone in the community.”

Rev Auffermann added he was leaving “with a heavy heart”.