Popular light festival Spectra to return to Aberdeen next year

A popular light festival will return to Aberdeen in February, the Evening Express can reveal today.

Aberdeen City Council has today announced international arts production company, Curated Place, has been appointed to deliver the Spectra festival following an open tender process.

Organisers say next year’s event will be a glowing celebration of Aberdeen’s rich history of seafaring and the city’s important relationship with water, from the offshore industry to watching dolphins play in front of Torry Battery.

It was revealed earlier this year that a contract tender had been issued for the festival, which attracted 91,000 visitors in 2018, following a year’s hiatus where the event did not take place.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, said she was “delighted” to reappoint the firm and “excited” to see their vision for the festival develop.

She added: “Next year’s event will build on the excellent work in previous editions, collaborating with local artists and communities to create another spectacular winter event.

“As a council we are proud of the momentum our Aberdeen 365 events programme has built, with the city’s reputation as a destination growing all the time.

“Spectra is an example of an event that has captured the imagination of visitors and residents, with the 2020 festival promising to enchant audiences once again.

“We are investing heavily in events and also cultural infrastructure, with P&J Live soon to launch and the countdown to Aberdeen Art Gallery’s opening well under way.

“With exciting developments at Provost Skene’s House and Union Terrace Gardens in the pipeline, this is an incredibly exciting and important period in Aberdeen’s history.”

In previous years, popular locations such as Union Terrace Gardens, His Majesty’s Theatre and St Nicholas Kirkyard were illuminated with dramatic projections and luminous sculptures.

Curated Place, which has produced Spectra in partnership with the council since 2015, has experience delivering festivals and events across Scandinavia, the UK and beyond.

Andy Brydon, director of the firm, said they were “excited” to return to the event.

He added: “After working tirelessly to develop the festival in its inaugural years we’re now keen to develop more opportunities for Aberdeen artists and producers to work with the seasoned team.

“We’ll be creating stronger ties with creative peers in Stavanger and further afield, through new residency opportunities and a new creative producers scheme, as well as delivering the festival as a major event that reflects the people and creativity of the city.”