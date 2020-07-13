Popular Italian restaurant to reopen in Aberdeen this week

A popular Italian restaurant in Aberdeen will reopen this week.

Prezzo in Marischal Square will open it doors for customers on Friday.

It is one of 35 out of 180 sites that will be reopened this week.

In order to make customers and staff feel safe, Prezzo are introducing new initiatives.

They include disposable menus to ensure no contamination, digital ordering from a smartphone or tablet and standard social distancing markers, hand sanitiser units and posters with health advice.

In addition, the restaurant will now be cashless.

Karen Jones, Executive Chairwoman of Prezzo, said: “We can’t wait to welcome back our much-missed customers to our Aberdeen restaurant.

“Our sole focus is to blend safe and healthy working practices with proper hospitality to give our people confidence and our customers a wonderful, enjoyable return to Prezzo.

“Roll on 17th July.”