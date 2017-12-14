North-east winter festival opens after weather delays

A much-loved winter festival has finally returned after cold weather delayed the opening.

Elgin’s Ice Festival, due to launch last Saturday, was halted after Storm Caroline hit the Moray area.

The freezing conditions meant that water in the rink froze too quickly, with the top layer of water freezing before the bottom layer, creating an air pocket which needed to be removed.

After working through the night, the fire service fixed the problem and the Ice Festival opened on Tuesday.

Ice Festival director Jon Behari said: “Last year we created the festival in just 10 weeks and everyone had a fantastic time. Because of that success, we wanted to come on site earlier this year so the festival could be open for even longer.

“We’ve always said we wanted the festival to be a yearly thing, so with that in mind we put in for planning permission to make sure people could experience the fun of being on the rink every year.”