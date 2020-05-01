Popular festival celebrating best of north-east moves online

A popular Aberdeen festival celebrating the region’s culture and heritage will take place online this weekend.

The Aberdeen Student Festival is organised by students from Robert Gordon University and is an annual event.

It celebrates the best parts of the north-east including music and food and drink.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic it has been recreated digitally to enable people to enjoy the cultural event from the safety of their homes.

The festival, organised by third year Events Management students, will include a showcase of local musicians and artists, a gin tasting event and a night in at the races

A celebration of the north-east will close the festival on Sunday.

Lisa Aitken, one of the student organisers, said: “We had already worked really hard to organise the events but due to the current situation we had to adapt to find creative and innovative ways to transform our original ideas online.

“Changing the focus of our events to a digital format has been a valuable learning experience for us all.

“The events are free to join in but we will be welcoming any donations to our two chosen charities The RDA and the Aberdeen Art Gallery Trust.”

Course leader, Dr Rachael Ironside, added that the students had shown determination and resilience by transforming their events despite the challenging circumstances.

She said: “As a team, we are so proud of what our students have achieved.

“Despite the current circumstances, they have shown incredibly resilience in transforming their event into a digital festival that celebrates the community and culture of the north-east.

“Not only will they raise funds for two very worthy causes, but also provide some fabulous entertainment whilst we are all stuck at home.”

To join in on an event, or for more information, please visit: https://www.rgu.ac.uk/events/1861-aberdeen-student-festival?fbclid=IwAR2LJMjXyZYo2l6wgTtRarfDYGm1oX92yZ3xzflEwx-HbbTQMj2UlLrFXyA