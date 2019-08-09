Popular fashion chain to close Aberdeen store

Fears have arisen over jobs at the Aberdeen branch of a popular fashion chain after it was announced it would close.

Karen Millen, which has a store in the Bon Accord shopping centre, was put up for sale in June.

Its online business has now been bought by the retailer Boohoo.

That means more than 1,000 jobs are at risk across the UK.

Administrators Deloitte said the timescale for closures was unclear.

Joint administrator Rob Harding said: “As we continue to see, the retail trading environment in the UK remains extremely challenging.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Karen Millen has been seeking to address the financial challenges that it faced by pursuing a sale of the business and, whilst a sale of the whole business has not been deliverable, the Boohoo transaction facilitates the survival of these iconic British brands through an online platform.”

Karen Millen lost nearly £18 million over the last two years.

Boohoo was founded 14 years ago in Manchester and initially sold own-brand products.