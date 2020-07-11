Popular fairy doors return to Aberdeen park

A number of fairy doors have returned home to an Aberdeen park.

The project at Westfield Park in Bridge of Don was first created in March 2019 by mother and daughter Caroline and Melissa Third, part of the Friends of Westfield Park group.

They were removed in April to be given a clean and rejuvenated so that they can continue to be enjoyed for years to come.

Now, they have returned for families to try and find.

Three of the fairy doors Maeva, Robyn and Ben will not be returning, however there will be three new fairies to move in in their place.

In total, there are 27 scattered across Westfield Park to find.

Caroline and Melissa spearheaded the idea for the park, and got others onboard such as the 45th Aberdeen Scouts Group to create some designs.

A competition to create the final door was also held last year.

Each of the fairies that occupy each door are named, and include ones such as dog fairy, flower fairy and playpark fairies.

The doors themselves were made by the unpaid work team.

A statement from the Friends of Westfield Park said: “The fairies have moved back into the park now their fairy doors have been cleaned and painted.

“Sadly fairies Maeva, Robyn and Ben have moved out but three new fairies will be moving in instead.”

The initiative encourages families to go outside and spend time in the park.

Doors themselves are scattered across the large site, with some near to Scotstown Primary School, some near to the Harehill Road entrance to the park and others near the play park.

There are several more dotted around different areas in the park around the paths and trees.

Those who take on the challenge are encouraged to share their progress by using the hashtag #FairyDoorsWestfieldPark.

Maps are available online from the Friends of Westfield Park Facebook page, and a master copy is also kept at Bridge of Don library, although the library is still currently shut.

A statement from the Friends of Westfield Park said: “The focus is very much on what we can do safely during these unprecedented times.

“Restoring the fairy doors has been a great project to do during lockdown and we hope this encourages the community to get outdoors and enjoy finding the fairies throughout the park.

“The fairies have redecorated their houses during lockdown and a map showing where the fairies can be found is available on our Facebook page”