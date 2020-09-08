Popular cycling event to return to north-east

A popular cycling event is set to return to the north-east later this month.

The Great Inverurie Bike Ride will take place on Sunday September 27, with social distancing measures in place.

Organised by Live Life Aberdeenshire, the popular event features three routes – 13 miles, 25 miles and the 54- mile Suie Classic.

Both the 13-mile and 25-mile routes are open to entrants of all ages, while the Suie Classic is for over-16s.

In a statement, Live Life Aberdeenshire said: “The usual event structure has been altered to allow for social distancing.

“Full instructions will be emailed to all entrants in advance, but key changes include rolling starts (spaced out time slots), pre-entries only and no spectators.

“The race will be chip timed, with live online results, full race medical first aid cover and feed stations on the route. Entrants will also get a T-shirt to mark their participation.”

For more information and to book a place visit bit.ly/GIBR2020