Popular Aberdeen cafe up for sale

The owners of an Aberdeen cafe have thanked their customers after announcing they were putting the business up for sale.

Cafe 100, which is located on Holburn Street, was founded four years ago and prides itself on serving all-day breakfasts as well as coffee and rolls.

However, the business has now been put on the market, with the owners claiming they want to give someone else the chance to run the cafe.

Despite the announcement, the cafe will continue to operate as normal until it is sold.

In a statement, the owners said: “The time has come and we are now looking for someone to take over our beloved Cafe 100.

“After a lot of thought we have decided it is time for us to move on and give somebody else this opportunity.

“The cafe was established four years ago and we have gained an amazing customer base with lots of regulars. The property is leased and can be renewed or extended.”

They added: “We have great reviews on TripAdvisor, Facebook and Google.

“We are exempt from business rates and have low running costs. We welcome general inquiries.”

The owners are willing to disclose their asking price to anyone who is genuinely interested in taking the business on.

Anyone interested in buying the cafe should call 01224 212169.