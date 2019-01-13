Popular children’s show to film new DVD at north-east school

A popular children’s entertainment show is returning to the north-east to record a new DVD in aid of a school.

Anya Scott-Rodgers, Gary Coupland and Kevin Macleod, of Funbox, will bring their latest show The Space Race to Portlethen Academy theatre in March.

It will be the third time the gang has recorded a DVD at the academy in aid of Fishermoss Primary School – raising more than £3,000.

However, the 2017 recording wasn’t able to be released to the public because of sound problems.

The trio, who were formerly part of the legendary Singing Kettle, launched Funbox after the popular children’s show came to an end in 2015.

Money raised from the shows will go to Fishermoss Primary School in the town as the event was organised in conjunction with the school’s parent and staff association.

The tour has yet to be finalised apart from the special DVD recording.

The stage show sees Anya, Kevin, Gary and Bonzo, part of the crew of the Starship Funbox, take a space odyssey across the universe to explore strange new worlds and dimensions on their galaxy hopping quest to find their keys.

Two shows will be recorded on March 23, at noon and 3pm.