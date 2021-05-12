Popular Aberdeenshire coastal path shut due to safety fears

A popular Aberdeenshire coastal path has been shut due to the risk of rockfall.

The Sneuk path, which runs between Crovie and Gardenstown, has been shut by the local authority until further notice.

This is due to safety fears about large sections of rocks above the path.

Temporary access restrictions have been put in place, with the route completely closed.

The stability of the rocks and slope are being assessed by engineers.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman added: “We are working to resolve the situation as soon as possible to reopen this popular route, and will provide further updates once the stability assessment has been made.”