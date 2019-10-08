Popular Aberdeen takeaway closes its doors to focus on new restaurant

A popular Aberdeen takeway has closed its doors.

Grilled cheese outlet Melt opened on Holburn Street in 2016 and now owner Mechelle Clark will focus her attention on her new Belmont Street restaurant.

The new cheese restaurant, which seats around 25, opened in August and features a takeaway and deli space.

ANNOUNCEMENT: The old lady that was Melt Holburn has closed its doors for the final time in order to make way for the… Posted by Melt on Tuesday, 8 October 2019

A statement on Melt’s Facebook page said: “The old lady that was Melt Holburn has closed its doors for the final time in order to make way for the latest Melt family member, Melt Belmont.

“For three and a half years on Holburn Street we have made some wonderful friends, worked with amazing people and loved every minute of it.

“We quickly outgrew our original wee home, and it wasn’t long before we were dreaming of the perfect space to continue doing what we’re best known for – serving up awesome toasties to you lovely lot – as well as getting to show you all what we’re really capable of i.e cooking lots and lots of really cool cheese dishes!

“With the help of you, the public, we’ve now pulled this off at our spacious new site right in the centre of Aberdeen, so now it’s time to put the old bird to sleep, keep the great food coming over on Belmont Street, and also start planning our next move!”