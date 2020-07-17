Show Links
News / Local

Popular Aberdeen seafood restaurant reopens today

by David Walker
17/07/2020, 9:51 am
The Silver Darling restaurant
The Silver Darling restaurant

An Aberdeen quayside restaurant is reopening today.

The Silver Darling is well known for its brilliant views of the North Sea as it sits on the North Pier in Footdee.

It is reopening for diners to sit in from noon today.

The Pocra Quay premises offers dining with a view, along with local produce.

Only one more sleep until we re-open the doors tomorrow at 12noon! 🎉Dining with a view comes as standard at The Silver…

Posted by The Silver Darling Restaurant on Thursday, 16 July 2020