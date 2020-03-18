Popular Aberdeen restaurants close until coronavirus situation ‘is under control’

Two popular Aberdeen restaurants have closed their doors due the current coronavirus pandemic.

Avo and Pasta, based in the Aberdeen Indoor Market, are closed until further notice.

In a statement, co-owner Francesco Di Nicola said: “For the safety of our staff and our customers we want to close the doors until this situation is under control.

“As an Italian myself I have seen how it has affected my whole country, and I will do anything I can to prevent this happening in the city I live in.

“The best way to stop the spread is by social distancing and this is our priority.

However, Francesco confirmed PASTA was working to bring in a new delivery system to supply customers across the city.

He added: “PASTA is currently working hard on implementing a delivery system.

“With this, we will be able to supply your daily needs 7 days a week and feed you and your family with fresh handcrafted pasta.”

