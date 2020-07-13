Popular Aberdeen restaurant to reopen this week

A popular Aberdeen restaurant is set to reopen this week.

Moonfish Cafe, on Correction Wynd, will open its doors to customers on Thursday.

The restaurant, which has been shut for almost 120 days, has introduced new safety procedures to help keep customers and staff safe.

This includes reducing the number tables on offer and capping the maximum size to four on each one.

All tables will be allocated for one hour and 45 minutes, and they will be seated in an order that has the tables closest together occupied for the shortest crossover time.

Bookings can be made online on their website.

Super excited for this ! We can’t wait to welcome you all back to @moonfishcafeaberdeen. .New menus, new procedures… Posted by Moonfish Cafe on Monday, 13 July 2020

The good news comes just weeks after the restaurant launched a popular dine at home menu.