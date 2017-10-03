Popular Aberdeen restaurant Silver Darling under new ownership

One of Aberdeen’s most popular restaurants is under new ownership.

The Silver Darling has been bought by McGinty’s for an undisclosed sum.

It joins the group which also run McGinty’s Meal An’ Ale, The Stage, No. 10 Bar & Restaurant, Ferryhill House Hotel and The Fourmile.

The restaurant at the mouth of the harbour by Footdee, is renowned as one of the best seafood restaurants in Scotland and for more than 30 years was owned by Didier Dejean.

He moved to Aberdeen from the south of France about 35 years ago and opened the Silver Darling in 1986.

Announcing his retirement after 31 “fantastic” years, the 59-year-old said: “I am delighted to hand the Silver Darling over to a well-run locally owned business.”

McGinty’s, which was launched in 2009 and has expanded over the past eight years to become one of the north-east’s leading independent hospitality operators, officially took over the Silver Darling on Saturday.

Allan Henderson, director at the group, said: “We are truly delighted to welcome the iconic Silver Darling into our growing hospitality portfolio.

“This a unique venue and one that we have long admired, and adding it to our family group is a proud moment for us.”