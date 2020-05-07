Popular Aberdeen noodle bar reopens for delivery to customers

A popular Aberdeen noodle bar has reopened today.

Chopstix in the Trinity Centre started accepting orders via Deliveroo from lunch time today.

The Aberdeen branch is one of five across the UK reopening today, including sites in Dundee, Manchester, Cardiff and Luton.

Dishes including salt ‘n’ pepper chicken, katsu curry and green Thai tofu curry will be available to order.

Rob Burns, marketing director for Chopstix, said: “We are really excited to be able to open these stores and feed our customers again.

“Deliveroo is supporting us with safe, contact free deliveries and we look forward to providing something different for people to enjoy in their homes in these strange times.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day