Popular Aberdeen ice cream parlour to reopen next month

A popular Aberdeen ice cream parlour will reopen next month.

Mackie’s 19.2 will open its doors on July 1 for takeaway and deliveries.

The outlet is set to be the first establishment to reopen in the Marischal Square development.

A takeaway only system will be operated at the premises, and their delivery service will be done in association with Deliveroo.

Mackies 19.2 will open with a brand new menu offering new ice cream sundaes, crepes and waffles along with a take home tub option.

This will be a mix and match of scoops from the parlour’s range of ice creams, several of which are unique to the shop.

There will be no tables and chairs in the store and the number of customers within the premises will be limited.

Physical distancing will be further aided by a new one way system which will make use of the two separate doorways which will be designated as the entrance and exit.

The parlour will be open from 2pm until 9pm seven days a week and this means that four of the team of staff will be able to return to work, including the two full-time managers and two part-time members of staff.

Parlour Manager, Yvette Harrison helped open the parlour in 2017 and is now delighted to be reopening.

She said: “It is very exciting, I’m really looking forward to being open again. It’s difficult to know how it will work out – but we hope people will enjoy being able to come and get an ice cream treat again over the summer.

“We have missed our customers, many of whom regularly come and visit us in the parlour. We are looking forward to welcoming them back to 19.2 parlour.

“We will adapt to whatever the best advice is to operate safely in these times, and I’ve done quite a bit of work planning out the best way to serve and have an efficient flow of customers through the parlour.

“We will install screens and use visors when serving customers, which will certainly seem strange to begin with, but we’re doing our best for the safety of our staff team as well as our customers.

“We are lucky that we can offer a covered courtyard area (with the fantastic Leopard sculpture) in addition to being beside the landscaped gardens with seating – so people can linger safely to enjoy their takeaway ice cream cones.”