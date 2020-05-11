Popular Aberdeen flower show cancelled due to the coronavirus

A popular Aberdeen flower show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.
The annual flower show organised by the Royal Horticultural Society of Aberdeen was due to be held on August 29 and 30 in Duthie Park.
However, the organisers have decided to cancel the event due to the ongoing pandemic.
In a statement, the directors said they were looking forward to welcoming all exhibitors and visitors to the 2021 show.
