Popular Aberdeen festival looking for blank walls for new art works

Property owners have been invited to come forward to have their buildings transformed into street art masterpieces.

The Evening Express can reveal popular street art festival Nuart Aberdeen will return to the city from April 23-26, with organisers calling for walls.

As preparation for new canvasses ramps up, organisers Aberdeen Inspired have been working with property agents to secure the necessary walls to ensure the fourth annual festival meets already high expectations.

The business organisation is also appealing to proprietors who would like to be involved to submit walls for consideration in this year’s event.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “The introduction of artworks in the city centre through Nuart Aberdeen has reactivated public spaces into vibrant, creative and welcoming places.

“It has also acted as a driver for increased visitor numbers and widening access to art for all; truly positioning Aberdeen as a must-visit destination.

“A huge part of this is thanks to the willingness and enthusiasm of city centre property owners, who have gifted their walls to become a part of it. The response to last year’s festival from the residents, businesses, visitors and schools alike has been overwhelming, with the event truly surpassing all expectations.

“As we look to build on that legacy in 2020, we would urge interested property owners to get in touch and be part of this transformative event.”

Nuart Aberdeen is spearheaded by Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen City Council and has seen walls across the city transformed.

Last year’s event achieved international recognition when a mural by Anders Gjennestad aka Strok, on Rosemount Viaduct, was selected by Street Art Today as one of the 19 most stunning murals of 2019.

Organisers are looking for external walls in good condition which must be within the business improvement district area, visible to the public and not granite or listed.

A review process will be carried out on all submitted walls to assess eligibility.

To submit a wall, please email callforwalls@aberdeeninspired.com with the following information: A photo of the wall, address and approximate dimensions of the wall.