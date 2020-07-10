Popular Aberdeen farm park reopens to the public

A popular Aberdeen farm park has reopened after being forced to close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Wynford Farm Park, near Kingswells, announced the reopening on social media.

It will be the first time the popular attraction has been open to the public since March, allowing visitors to view their wide range of animals.

Families will also be able to access the adventure playground, sand and water play, mini golf, pedal go karts and jumping pillows.

There are a number of safety and social distancing measures which have been put in place, and the park’s team will continue to adapt to government and industry advice, as well as visitor feedback on what they would like to see happening.

The venue’s cafe area will also be open to the public from Wednesday.

Bookings must be made online. Visit wynfordfarm.com for more information.