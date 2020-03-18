Popular Aberdeen farm park closes doors due to latest coronavirus advice

A popular Aberdeen family venue has closed its doors following the latest coronavirus advice.

Wynford Farm Park, near Kingswells, announced the closure on social media yesterday.

The statement on Facebook said: “To all the Wynford Team, thank you guys. You’re the best.

“To all our lovely customers, thank you for supporting us and making it all worthwhile.

Today has been one of the hardest ever, we’ve had to decide to close.

“We couldn’t sustain the fall off in business due to the Corona advice. We’re family owned and we don’t have the resources to stay open.

“So for the next while we’ll just be looking after the animals and doing maintenance.

We’re keeping going till we can open again.

“Keep an eye on our Facebook page to see when we’re going to re-open.

“Meantime please support your local businesses, we don’t have the support blanket that the big companies have.

“Thanks again everyone, sorry it’s the best we can do, sorry if you missed the lambs, they’ll be big when we reopen”

