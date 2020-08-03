Popular Aberdeen comedy festival cancelled due to Covid-19

A popular comedy festival has been cancelled due to Covid-19, Aberdeen Inspired announced today.

The Aberdeen International Comedy Festival, which was due to take place from October 1 to 11 this year, will not go ahead because of restrictions around social distancing.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs on July 30 that the country would remain in Phase 3 of the recovery route map.

An indicative date of September 14 was given for the return of indoor live events with physical distancing and restricted numbers.

But this means that the majority of shows, events and festivals can only operate at about 35% capacity.

Festival manager Shona Byrne said: “This was a difficult decision for all involved but after discussing the feasibility with our partner venues and comedy promoters, it was the only decision we could take given the continuing uncertainties surrounding physical distancing.

“The safety, health and well being of our festival staff, audiences and performers is at the heart of this decision.

“The good news is that four comedians already on sale including Daniel Sloss, Gary Meikle, Tez Ilyas and Jon Richardson are all rescheduling into 2021 and we are delighted to host their rescheduled dates as one off ‘Festival Nights’, so comedy fans still have something to look forward to In the early part of 2021.

“Aberdeen International Comedy festival has fast become a firm favourite in the north-east, attracting not just locals but visitors from further afield and we are committed to building on the success of the festival when it returns to the city in Autumn 2021 with an exciting line-up of top UK and international comedians.”

The rescheduled one off ‘Festival Nights’ mean Gary Meikle will now take his show Surreal to the Music Hall on Saturday 13 February 2021, Daniel Sloss will bring HUBRIS to the Music Hall Aberdeen on Saturday 15 May 2021 and Tez Ilyas will perform his show Populist at the Lemon Tree on Thursday 30 September 2021.

The rescheduled date for headliner Jon Richardson, famed for his unique brand of self-deprecating humour, will follow in the next few weeks. Jon was originally booked to close the festival weekend.

Tickets purchased will be valid for the new dates and customers who have already bought tickets will receive an email with all the new details.

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Tom Mason spoke of his sadness at the news, saying: “It’s heartbreaking that another big part of Aberdeen’s cultural calendar has had to bow out.

“This is the safest course for the festival organisers and it should prevent massive disappointment later in the year.

“I look forward to the resumption of these events showcasing the fantastic talent we have in Aberdeen and across the UK.”