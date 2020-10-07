Popular Aberdeen cocktail bar to shut with ‘immediate effect’ after spending £250,000 on coronavirus safety measures

An Aberdeen bar has confirmed it will be shutting with “immediate effect” following today’s announcement of new restrictions on the hospitality sector.

In a statement on social media, The Spiritualist confirmed it would be closing, despite investing £250,000 on “Covid safety measures, training, additional staff numbers to aid service, communication, signage and other hygiene measures” across its bars.

It also hit out at the new restrictions, adding that the announcement “damages the consumer confidence in our sector and the evidence surrounding transmission is anecdotal and largely circumstantial.”

According to the group, which also has bars in Glasgow and Edinburgh, it has served 350,000 customers since it reopened on July 6.

However, despite confirming the bar will close, bosses are urging people to stick with them as they increase their takeaway services at “several venues” to protect jobs.

The statement added: “As we said in March, to use the words of an immortal song, we’ll meet again.”